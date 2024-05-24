Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,480. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

