PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $182.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.47 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.15.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

