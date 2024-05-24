Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

PIM stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

