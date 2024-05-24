Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 1st

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PPT opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

