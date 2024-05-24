Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 769 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,571,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,778,000 after purchasing an additional 29,683 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,913,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,677,000 after acquiring an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 49.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.17, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $52.81 and a one year high of $83.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 282.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $275,247.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,526 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

