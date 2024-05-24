Radian Group Inc. (RDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Radian Group has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

