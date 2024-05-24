Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Increases Dividend to $0.83 Per Share

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Ralph Lauren has raised its dividend payment by an average of 63.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $11.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $174.19 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $192.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RL. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.08.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

