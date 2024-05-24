Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Gap Up to $38.08

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.08, but opened at $39.05. Rapid7 shares last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 19,842 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Rapid7 Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity at Rapid7

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 7.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rapid7 by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 503,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Rapid7 by 37.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 185,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 50,603 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $729,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7



Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

See Also

