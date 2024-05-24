Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Red Rock Resorts worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $40,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,847,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,245,497.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

RRR traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 41,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 98.44% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

