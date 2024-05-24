Regional REIT Limited (RGL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on July 12th

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGLGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Regional REIT Price Performance

Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 24.28 ($0.31) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.22 million, a P/E ratio of -178.08 and a beta of 0.86. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 52.36 ($0.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGL

About Regional REIT

(Get Free Report)

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

See Also

Dividend History for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.