Regional REIT Limited (RGL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on July 12th

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Regional REIT Price Performance

Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 24.28 ($0.31) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.22 million, a P/E ratio of -178.08 and a beta of 0.86. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 52.36 ($0.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.99.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Wednesday.

About Regional REIT

(Get Free Report)

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.