Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,097,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

