Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $203.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $186.33 on Thursday. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.83. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Republic Services by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 424.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,918 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after buying an additional 913,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $130,892,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.