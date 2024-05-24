Richard F. Wallman Buys 4,000 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.96 million, a PE ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 200.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,037,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CECO shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

