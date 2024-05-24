Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Sells C$118,000.20 in Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total value of C$118,000.20.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RCH traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,555. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$38.11 and a 12-month high of C$48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.07). Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of C$406.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8383038 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RCH

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.