Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Sells C$118,000.20 in Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total value of C$118,000.20.
Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:RCH traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,555. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$38.11 and a 12-month high of C$48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08.
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.07). Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of C$406.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8383038 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RCH
Richelieu Hardware Company Profile
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Richelieu Hardware
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.