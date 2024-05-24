Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1,137.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,503 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $126.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $204.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

