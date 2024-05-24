Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $453,000 Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Winmark by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Winmark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $3,092,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total transaction of $3,092,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $20,014,647.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $349.85 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $314.09 and a 1-year high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.98 and its 200 day moving average is $384.14.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

