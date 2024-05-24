Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 51.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $607,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 1.1 %

IMKTA stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.20. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

