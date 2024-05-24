Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,139 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 310,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 101,702 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $128,772.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,861. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

