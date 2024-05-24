Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133,299 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter worth $207,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

ENIC opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 51.15%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2093 per share. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

Enel Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

