Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 218 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $304.20 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.25 and a 52-week high of $323.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.85 and a 200-day moving average of $281.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.83.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

