Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,714 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.37% of Cboe Global Markets worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,266,000 after buying an additional 342,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 620.8% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,462,000 after purchasing an additional 161,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after buying an additional 156,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,202.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,308,000 after buying an additional 130,849 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $180.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.86 and its 200 day moving average is $181.37.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.