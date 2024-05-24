Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,024,000 after purchasing an additional 369,144 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $11,186,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,777,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $107.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.22. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.20 and a 12 month high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.41 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.