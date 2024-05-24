Ronna Romney Sells 250 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Molina Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $341.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.31 and a 200-day moving average of $372.32. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.90.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MOH
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Molina Healthcare
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Medtronic Dips: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.