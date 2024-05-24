Ronna Romney Sells 250 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOHGet Free Report) Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $341.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.31 and a 200-day moving average of $372.32. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.90.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

