Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $107.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RY. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

