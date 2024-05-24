Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Royal Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $130.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,948. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $134.56.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGLD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

