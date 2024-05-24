Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,840,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,058,000 after buying an additional 1,190,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,132,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,319,000 after purchasing an additional 702,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,437,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,330,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,710,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,433,000 after purchasing an additional 531,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 1,270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 501,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 465,063 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.