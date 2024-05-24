RS Group plc (RS1) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from RS Group’s previous dividend of $8.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RS Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:RS1 opened at GBX 752.50 ($9.56) on Friday. RS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 551.20 ($7.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 852.60 ($10.84). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 745.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 761.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,948.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at RS Group

In other RS Group news, insider Kate Ringrose acquired 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £19,900.62 ($25,293.11). 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.76) price target on shares of RS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of RS Group in a research note on Wednesday.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

