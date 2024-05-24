Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Saga Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 46.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Saga Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 58.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Saga Communications to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

SGA stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,124. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $123.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.40. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.25%. Research analysts forecast that Saga Communications will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Saga Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

