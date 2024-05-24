Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 7,674 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $308,187.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,584,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,642,033.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $3,512,553.84.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $2,720,223.22.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 91,954 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $3,274,481.94.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $3,183,360.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $2,950,080.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,749 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,933,436.52.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $3,330,240.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $3,768,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,137 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $3,059,221.32.

Shares of IOT opened at $39.44 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

