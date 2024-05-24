Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 7,855 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 7,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $315,378.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,036,462 shares in the company, valued at $81,763,949.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, John Bicket sold 35,327 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $1,444,874.30.

On Tuesday, May 14th, John Bicket sold 87,784 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $3,501,703.76.

On Tuesday, May 7th, John Bicket sold 71,521 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $2,729,956.57.

On Tuesday, April 30th, John Bicket sold 91,713 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $3,265,899.93.

On Tuesday, April 9th, John Bicket sold 57,770 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,934,139.60.

On Tuesday, February 27th, John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $2,720,459.42.

NYSE:IOT opened at $39.44 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Samsara by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,369 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 608.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 640,321 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. StockNews.com lowered Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

