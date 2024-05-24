Samsonite International S.A. (SMSEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.39 on July 31st

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3895 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSEY opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. Samsonite International has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $948.50 million during the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. Research analysts predict that Samsonite International will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

