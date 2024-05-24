Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $8.30

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.51. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 21,358 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SANA shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.