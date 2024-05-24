Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Raises Dividend to $0.74 Per Share

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.
Saratoga Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
SAR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. 4,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.32 million, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.28. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.
Saratoga Investment Company Profile
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.
