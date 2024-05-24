Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Knife River during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Knife River during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Knife River in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knife River in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

KNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knife River presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Knife River Co. has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $83.78. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.66.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($516.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

