Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Crocs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CROX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock opened at $142.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.11. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $148.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.