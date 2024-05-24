Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in V.F. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

