SEEEN (LON:SEEN) Stock Price Up 13.8%

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). Approximately 171,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 62,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

SEEEN Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.05. The stock has a market cap of £3.45 million and a P/E ratio of -18.78.

SEEEN Company Profile

SEEEN plc operates a social platform for sharing video micro-moments worldwide. The company offers JetStream, an AI video analysis process to media monitoring for videos; CreatorSuite, which enables customers to drive increased views and customer conversions; and Dialog-To-Clip, a plug-in generating efficiencies for video editing in Adobe Premiere Pro with AI driven in-video search.

