Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Director Sells $78,552.75 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $78,552.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,766.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Essie Whitelaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Essie Whitelaw sold 600 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $45,504.00.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SXT opened at $74.55 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.84.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $384.67 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $368,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,325,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,408,000 after purchasing an additional 457,446 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,688,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,617,000 after purchasing an additional 303,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,657,000 after buying an additional 129,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

