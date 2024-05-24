Severn Trent PLC (SVT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 70.10 on July 17th

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 70.10 ($0.89) per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $46.74. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SVT opened at GBX 2,474 ($31.44) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,505.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,562.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 909.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of GBX 2,243 ($28.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,812 ($35.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5,959.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.39.

SVT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.60) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,940 ($37.37).

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

