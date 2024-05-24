Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to ~$1.22-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCVL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,749. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $996.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.57. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $300.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

SCVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SCVL

Insider Transactions at Shoe Carnival

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $80,078.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at $652,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,829.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.