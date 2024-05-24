Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.51. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 978,473 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBSW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,283,000 after buying an additional 4,865,997 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,715 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 959,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,240,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 547,117 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 2,332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 505,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 484,594 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

