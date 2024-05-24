Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $4.04

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $3.93. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 277,855 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $678.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 693,952 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $17,619,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 199,916 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,089,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 917,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

