SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Gregory B. Graves Sells 5,432 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Gregory B. Graves sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $43,999.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,844 shares in the company, valued at $120,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SkyWater Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

SKYT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. 52,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $381.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 4.18.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $79.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKYT. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 622.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Further Reading

