SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $71,349,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after acquiring an additional 199,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,371,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,931,000 after acquiring an additional 584,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

