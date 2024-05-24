SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

SpartanNash has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. SpartanNash has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

SPTN opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.53. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $24.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPTN. StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $326,149.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $302,520.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

