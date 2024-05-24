SSE plc (SSE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 40 on September 19th

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SSE Trading Down 0.8 %

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,755.76 ($22.32) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,338.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,684.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,718.74. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,485 ($18.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.56).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 2,300 ($29.23) to GBX 2,000 ($25.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 2,050 ($26.05) to GBX 2,075 ($26.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,959 ($24.90).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

