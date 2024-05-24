Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Major Shareholder Gate City Capital Management, Purchases 7,057 Shares of Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, bought 7,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $173,602.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 412,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,588.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Strattec Security Stock Up 1.7 %

STRT stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. Strattec Security Co. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $30.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRT. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 9.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Strattec Security by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at $10,270,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

