STS Global Income & Growth Trust (STS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
STS Global Income & Growth Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of LON:STS opened at GBX 221 ($2.81) on Friday. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 207 ($2.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 227 ($2.89). The firm has a market cap of £303.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5,500.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 217.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 218.34.
STS Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile
