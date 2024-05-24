Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Up to $4.39

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.50. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 51,424 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SMMT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Summit Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,269,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,095,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 99,744 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 63,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

See Also

