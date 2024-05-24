Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $615.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $616.18.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $586.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.27. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $390.20 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $14,203,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

